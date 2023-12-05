Back to top

Company News for Dec 5, 2023

  • Science Applications International Corporation ((SAIC - Free Report) ) surged 13.4% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of 2.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 per share.
     
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. ((UBER - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.2% after the announcement of its inclusion in the S&P 500.
     
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. ((META - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.5% following the sale of stocks by co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in the technology company.
     
  • Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. ((ALK - Free Report) ) tumbled 14.2% after the company decided to buy Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA).
     

