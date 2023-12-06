We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HealthEquity (HQY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended October 2023, HealthEquity (HQY - Free Report) reported revenue of $249.22 million, up 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $243.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +22.45%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HealthEquity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total HSA Assets: $22.57 billion compared to the $22.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total HSA investments: $8.60 billion versus $8.64 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- CDBs Accounts: 6,984 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,762 thousand.
- Total Accounts: 15,279 thousand compared to the 14,947.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total HSA cash: $13.97 billion compared to the $14.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- HSAs Accounts: 8.3 million versus 8.19 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Service revenue: $107.51 million compared to the $112.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
- Revenue- Custodial revenue: $106.58 million versus $93.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.8% change.
- Revenue- Interchange revenue: $35.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
Shares of HealthEquity have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change.