AGNC Investment (AGNC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $9, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 8.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 6.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.49, marking a 33.78% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $351.34 million, indicating a 1305.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $146.84 million, which would represent changes of -18.97% and -84.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% higher within the past month. Right now, AGNC Investment possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.64.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
