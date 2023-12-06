We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Airlines (AAL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $13.13, indicating a -1.65% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.
The the stock of world's largest airline has risen by 14.49% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 8.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, American Airlines is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 99.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.02 billion, down 1.29% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $52.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +378% and +7.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, American Airlines possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, American Airlines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.58. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.46.
It is also worth noting that AAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.29.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
