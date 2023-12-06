We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) ending at $7.99, denoting a +0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 7.96% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0, signifying a 100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $574.42 million, indicating a 25.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.40 per share and a revenue of $2.06 billion, representing changes of 0% and +30.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.88% upward. Right now, SoFi Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.