We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $48.32, demonstrating a +1.6% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.
Coming into today, shares of the glass products company had gained 6.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.1%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Apogee Enterprises in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.05, showcasing a 1.87% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $360.91 million, reflecting a 1.89% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.49 per share and a revenue of $1.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.81% and -0.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Apogee Enterprises. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Apogee Enterprises has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.37 of its industry.
The Glass Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.