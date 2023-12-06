Back to top

Stitch Fix (SFIX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, Stitch Fix (SFIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $364.79 million, down 19.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.22, compared to -$0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $361.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23, the EPS surprise was +4.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stitch Fix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active clients: 2,989 thousand versus 3,091.25 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net revenue per active client: $506 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $508.19.
  • Active Users - Net Adds: -132 thousand versus -300.28 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Stitch Fix have returned +26.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

