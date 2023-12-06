Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Box (BOX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2023, Box (BOX - Free Report) reported revenue of $261.54 million, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $262.03 million, representing a surprise of -0.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings: $253.74 million compared to the $259.65 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Billings growth rate: -2% versus 0.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO) (period end): $1.13 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion.
Shares of Box have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

