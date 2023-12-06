Suncor (SU) Anticipates Increased Production, CapEx for 2024

Suncor Energy ( SU Quick Quote SU - Free Report) , a Canadian energy company, anticipates higher production in 2024 compared with the year-ago level, driven by strong performance from its Fort Hills asset. The company also expects increased capital expenditures for 2024, with a focus on growth projects.
Let’s delve into the company's projections, strategies and challenges, providing a detailed outlook for investors and industry enthusiasts.
Suncor's 2024 Production Forecast
Suncor anticipates production to be in the range of 770,000-810,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2024. This reflects a 7% increase from the company's 2023 production guidance. The main reason behind this is the robust performance expected from its Fort Hills asset.
Fort Hills Operational Challenges
Fort Hills, an open-pit mine vital to Suncor's operations, faced operational challenges since its initiation in early 2018. Despite these hurdles, SU remains persistent in its commitment to overcoming obstacles through a methodically planned three-year improvement program.
Capital Expenditure Projections
The company’s capital expenditure for 2024 is expected to be in the range of C$6.3-C$6.5 billion, surpassing the current-year forecast of C$5.4 billion-C$5.8 billion. This substantial investment emphasizes Suncor's dedication to enhancing its infrastructure and positioning itself for long-term success.
Fort Hills Improvement Plan
Last year, SU predicted a 5% reduction in gross production and higher operating costs per barrel at Fort Hills. This was part of the company’s long-term improvement plan for the project. Suncor confirms that the three-year improvement plan is on target, with promising opportunities to further increase value.
Cost Efficiency Measures
In a bid to maximize shareholder returns, Suncor aims to implement focused cost reductions. The company's Fort Hills cash operating costs for the next year are estimated to be in the band of C$33-C$36 per barrel. This particular cost management strategy aligns with Suncor's commitment to improving free funds flow per share.
CEO Rich Kruger's Vision
Suncor CEO Rich Kruger highlighted the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder returns through cost reductions, production growth and strategic capital investments, as reflected in its 2024 guidance.
Refining Utilization and Throughput
Apart from its upstream focus, Suncor projects a refining utilization rate of 92-96% in 2024, with throughput ranging between 430,000 bpd and 445,000 bpd. This diversification strategy showcases the company’s commitment to maintaining a balanced and resilient portfolio in a dynamic energy market.
Global Oil Market Dynamics
While global oil prices have scaled back compared with the previous year’s number, they remain at a level that allows companies, including Suncor, to drill profitably. Suncor's forward-looking approach takes into account the evolving dynamics of the oil market, positioning the company for sustainable growth amid market fluctuations.
Conclusion
Suncor’s 2024 forecast paints a promising picture of growth and resilience. By addressing operational challenges, implementing cost-efficient measures and diversifying its portfolio, it is poised to capitalize on opportunities in the energy sector.
Image: Shutterstock
