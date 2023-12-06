We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Accenture (ACN) Announces AI Collaboration With Unilever
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) shares have gained 17.7% in the past year, outperforming the 16.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
The company announced yesterday that it is partnering with fast-moving consumer goods giant Unilever to leverage next-generation AI. The financial terms of this agreement are kept under wraps.
Unilever is currently one of the world’s largest suppliers of personal care, home care, beauty & wellbeing, and nutrition products, with its business expanded across 190 countries.
Collaboration to Explore New Applications of Generative AI
The partnership aims at integrating Accenture’s expertise and ecosystem of partnerships with Unilever’s disruptive innovation to enhance and expand generative AI across Unilever’s business. Accenture will link Unilever to its top data and AI experts.
Initial work will commence from Unilever’s global AI Lab "Horizon3 Labs," recently opened in Toronto, the city that houses one of Accenture’s six Gen AI studios in North America.
The collaboration is a part of Accenture’s growth strategy that focuses on delivering 360° value to its stakeholders, mainly through the use of technology. The company focuses on long-term growth through building a digital core with the help of cloud, data and AI, technology evolution and investment in talent.
