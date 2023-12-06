We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NIO Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected Due to Higher Deliveries
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) incurred a loss per American Depositary Share of 37 cents in the third quarter of 2023, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 43 cents. However, the reported loss is wider than the year-ago period's reported loss of 36 cents.
This China-based electric vehicle maker posted revenues of $2,613.3 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,631.1 million but increased roughly 43% year over year due to higher delivery volumes.
NIO Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NIO Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NIO Inc. Quote
Key Details
NIO delivered 55,432 vehicles in the third quarter, up 75.4% year over year, including 37,585 SUVs and 17,847 sedans.
Revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $2,386.1 million, up 42.2% year over year. The increase in sales was mainly attributable to higher delivery volume. Other sales of $227.2 million rose 51.2%. Strong sales of used cars and car accessories and the provision of power solutions contributed to the growth.
Gross profit came in at $208.8 million, down 14.4% year over year. Vehicle margin in the reported quarter fell to 11% from 16.4% in third-quarter 2022 due to changes in product mix. Gross margin was 8%, down from 13.3% in the year-ago quarter.
Research & development and selling, general & administrative costs amounted to $416.5 million and $494.7 million, respectively, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.6% and 29.7%.
As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $3,301 million and long-term debt amounted to $1,666 million.
For fourth-quarter 2023, NIO projects deliveries in the range of 47,000-49,000 vehicles, implying a 17.3-22.3% increase year over year. Revenues are estimated to be between $2,204 million and $2,289 million.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
NIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players for investors interested in the auto space are Volvo (VLVLY - Free Report) , Renault SA (RNLSY - Free Report) and BYD Company Limited (BYDDY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 65.6%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has increased 3 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.5% and 128.1%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has increased 15 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 160.2%. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has increased 59 cents and 55 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.