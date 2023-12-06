Back to top

Image: Bigstock

United Natural (UNFI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

United Natural Foods (UNFI - Free Report) reported $7.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to $1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.26, the EPS surprise was +84.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Natural performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Independent retailers: $1.90 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.85 billion.
  • Net Sales- Other - Consolidated: $646 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $605.37 million.
  • Net Sales- Supernatural: $1.61 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for United Natural here>>>

Shares of United Natural have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

