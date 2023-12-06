Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Korn/Ferry (KFY - Free Report) reported $704 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $684.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +1.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Korn/Ferry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Revenue- Total executive search: $202.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $199.38 million.
  • Fee revenue: $704 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $684.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
  • Fee Revenue- Digital: $97.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.34 million.
  • Fee Revenue- Consulting: $177.80 million compared to the $171.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Korn/Ferry have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

