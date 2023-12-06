Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Campbell (CPB) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) reported $2.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $1.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +4.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Campbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Meals and Beverages: $1.40 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Net sales- Snacks: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
  • Operating income- Meals and Beverages: $287 million compared to the $276.59 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating income- Snacks: $161 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $156.20 million.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$48.25 million.
Shares of Campbell have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

