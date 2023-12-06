Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2023, Couchbase, Inc. (BASE - Free Report) reported revenue of $45.81 million, up 18.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.08, compared to -$0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18, the EPS surprise was +55.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Couchbase, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $188.70 million versus $186.75 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total subscription revenue: $44 million compared to the $40.78 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $1.82 million versus $2.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36% change.
Shares of Couchbase, Inc. have returned +23.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

