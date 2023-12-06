Back to top

Lovesac (LOVE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2023, Lovesac (LOVE - Free Report) reported revenue of $154.04 million, up 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.15, compared to -$0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.67 million, representing a surprise of +0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +51.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lovesac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Showroom Count: 230 versus 229 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Comparable showroom sales: 2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.5%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $15.35 million versus $13.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Internet: $40.02 million versus $38.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Showrooms: $98.66 million compared to the $101.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Lovesac have returned +20.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

