Oxford Industries (OXM) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2023, Oxford Industries (OXM - Free Report) reported revenue of $326.63 million, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +4.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oxford Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Emerging Brands: $31.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.91 million.
  • Net Sales- Johnny Was: $49.10 million versus $51.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Tommy Bahama: $170.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $163.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.
  • Net Sales- Lilly Pulitzer: $76.30 million versus $80.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and Other: -$0.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -112.5%.
Shares of Oxford Industries have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

