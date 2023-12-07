Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About G-III Apparel (GIII) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended October 2023, G-III Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.07 billion, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.78, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08, the EPS surprise was +33.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how G-III Apparel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Retail: $32.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.98 million.
  • Net Sales- Wholesale: $1.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion.
  • Net Sales- Elimination: -$19.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$21.45 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Retail: -$8.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$9.14 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Wholesale: $198.38 million compared to the $154.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for G-III Apparel here>>>

Shares of G-III Apparel have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise