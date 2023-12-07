Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 7, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • SentinelOne, Inc. ((S - Free Report) ) shares surged 16.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $164.17 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.
     
  • Box, Inc. ((BOX - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 10.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $261.54 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $262.03 million.
     
  • THOR Industries, Inc. ((THO - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.5% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of 99 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents.
     
  • Shares of Brown-Forman Corporation ((BF.B - Free Report) ) plunged 10.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.11 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) - free report >>

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) - free report >>

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) - free report >>

Box, Inc. (BOX) - free report >>

Published in

computers construction consumer-staples