Compared to Estimates, Zscaler (ZS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2023, Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) reported revenue of $496.7 million, up 39.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $473.41 million, representing a surprise of +4.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zscaler performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings: $456.57 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $442.36 million.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations: $3.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.63 billion.
  • Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: 120% compared to the 124.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Direct Customers: $42.25 million versus $39.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Channel Partners: $454.46 million compared to the $434.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Zscaler have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

