Ross Stores (ROST) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.92 billion, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +9.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ross Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 5% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Store count at end of period: 2,112 compared to the 2,106 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores opened: 43 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 51.
Shares of Ross Stores have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

