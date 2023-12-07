We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Johnson Controls (JCI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.09 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Johnson Controls metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Global Products' will reach $2.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Building Solutions North America' of $2.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' to come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' will likely reach $782.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson Controls here>>>
Shares of Johnson Controls have demonstrated returns of +8.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JCI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>