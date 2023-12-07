Semtech's (SMTC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Semtech Corporation’s ( SMTC Quick Quote SMTC - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share compares favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 15 cents per share. However, the metric decreased by 96.9% year over year. Net sales of $200.89 million came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200.93 million. The figure increased by 13.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Top-line growth was driven by the company’s strength in IoT System Products Group. Solid momentum across the industrial end-market contributed well. The improving consumer market was a plus. Softness in the Signal Integrity product line was a major concern. Weak momentum across the infrastructure market was a headwind. Shares of Semtech have lost 29.5% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s growth of 20.3%. Revenues by End Market
Sales from the infrastructure market totaled $43.2 million (21% of net sales), indicating a decline of 38.7% year over year.
Sales from the industrial market amounted to $120.2 million (60% of net sales), up 65.8% from the prior-year period’s level. Sales from the high-end consumer market totaled $37.6 million (19% of net sales), up 8.3% year over year. Revenues by Product Lines
Signal Integrity (24% of net sales) sales totaled $48.74 million in the reported quarter, down 36.5% year over year. The figure missed the consensus mark of $53 million.
Advanced Sensing and Protection (25% of net sales) sales amounted to $50.6 million, down 1.3% from the prior-year quarter's level. The figure came above the consensus mark of $42.9 million. IoT System (39% of net sales) sales were $77.4 million, increasing 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91 million. IoT Connected Services (12% of net sales) sales were $24.2 million in the reported quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.09 million. Operating Results
Non-GAAP gross margin of 49.6% contracted from 65.5% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses for the fiscal third quarter increased 6% to $38.6 million from the prior-year quarter's reported number. Adjusted product development and engineering expenses increased 38.9% from the year-ago quarter's level to $43.9 million. The non-GAAP operating margin of 10.2% contracted significantly from the 27.2% reported in the prior-year quarter. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Oct 29, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $123.8 million, down from $147.9 million as of Jul 30, 2023.
Account receivables for third-quarter fiscal 2024 totaled $156.6 million, down from $159.1 million in second-quarter fiscal 2024. Long-term debt was $1.37 billion compared with $1.33 billion in the previous quarter. In the reported fiscal quarter, the company used $5.8 million of cash in operations compared with $12 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow in the fiscal third quarter totaled $12.4 million. Guidance
For fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, management expects net sales of $180-$200 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $207.38 million.
The non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 48% (+/- 100 bps). Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 9.1% (+/- 200 bps). The non-GAAP-based loss is expected to be 5 cents per share (+/- 6 cents). The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at a loss of 4 cents per share. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Badger Meter ( BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) , Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) and Adobe ( ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) . While Badger Meter sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arista Networks and Adobe each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Shares of Badger Meter have gained 31.1% in the year-to-date period. BMI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 20.39%. Shares of Arista Networks have surged 70.2% in the year-to-date period. ANET's long-term earnings growth rate is 19.77%. Shares of Adobe have risen 84.3% in the year-to-date period. ADBE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.54%.
