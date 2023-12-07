We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comcast (CMCSA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) reached $42.17, with a +1.15% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.
Shares of the cable provider witnessed a gain of 0.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.39%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Comcast in its upcoming release. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.39 billion, down 0.52% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $120.71 billion, which would represent changes of +7.97% and -0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comcast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.31% increase. At present, Comcast boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Comcast is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.25.
It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Cable Television industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.03.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.