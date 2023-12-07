For the quarter ended October 2023, The Cooper Companies (
Revenue by Geography- Americas: $257.90 million versus $256.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific: $140 million versus $139.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue by Geography- EMEA: $225 million versus $220.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue by Category- CSI: $304.20 million versus $302.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Revenue by Category- CVI: $622.90 million compared to the $616.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility: $121.30 million compared to the $117.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year. Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical: $182.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $185.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Revenue by Category- CVI- Multifocal: $79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $75.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.3%. Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric: $216.90 million versus $207.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change. Revenue by Category- CVI- Non single-use sphere, other: $142.80 million versus $146.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Revenue by Category- CVI- Single-use sphere: $184.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $187.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
Compared to Estimates, The Cooper Companies (COO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended October 2023, The Cooper Companies (COO - Free Report) reported revenue of $927.1 million, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.47, compared to $2.75 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $919.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.47, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how The Cooper Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue by Geography- Americas: $257.90 million versus $256.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific: $140 million versus $139.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue by Geography- EMEA: $225 million versus $220.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue by Category- CSI: $304.20 million versus $302.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
- Revenue by Category- CVI: $622.90 million compared to the $616.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
- Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility: $121.30 million compared to the $117.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
- Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical: $182.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $185.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
- Revenue by Category- CVI- Multifocal: $79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $75.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.3%.
- Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric: $216.90 million versus $207.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.
- Revenue by Category- CVI- Non single-use sphere, other: $142.80 million versus $146.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
- Revenue by Category- CVI- Single-use sphere: $184.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $187.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
Shares of The Cooper Companies have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.