HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2023, HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP - Free Report) reported revenue of $146.13 million, up 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +175.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HashiCorp, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional Services and other: $4.19 million compared to the $4.40 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $141.93 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $136.65 million.
  • Revenue- License: $15.97 million compared to the $18.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Cloud-hosted services: $19.86 million versus $17.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Support: $106.10 million compared to the $96.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. have returned +22.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

