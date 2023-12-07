We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $19.57, indicating a -1.16% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.08% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 4.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.39%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.14, signifying a 30.06% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $673.04 million, down 3.95% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.07 per share and a revenue of $2.61 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.49% and +8.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher. At present, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.91. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.22 for its industry.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.