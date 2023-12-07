Back to top

Vail Resorts (MTN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Vail Resorts (MTN - Free Report) reported $258.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. EPS of -$4.60 for the same period compares to -$3.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $271.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$4.54, the EPS surprise was -1.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Mountain - Total skier visits: 0.66 thousand versus 0.94 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR: $50.78 versus $55.72 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR: $158.97 versus $154.61 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mountain - ETP: $68.98 compared to the $57.33 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue: $81.82 million versus $75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
  • Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue: $172.46 million versus $190.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.5% change.
  • Net Revenue- Real estate: $4.29 million versus $5.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3695.6% change.
  • Net Revenue- Resort net revenue: $254.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $269.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.
  • Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other: $68.34 million compared to the $66.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms: $12 million compared to the $13.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental: $33.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.18 million.
  • Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining: $18.08 million compared to the $18.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Vail Resorts have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

