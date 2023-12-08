Centene's (CNC) Ambetter Enhances Offerings With Broward Health

Centene Corporation’s ( CNC Quick Quote CNC - Free Report) Health Insurance Marketplace franchise, Ambetter, recently announced its partnership with Broward Health to enhance member access to quality healthcare services in the region. Broward Health is one of the top 10 public healthcare systems in the United States, the addition of which will strengthen Ambetter’s provider network going into 2024.
Centene’s Marketplace business is on an unmatchable growth trajectory as its membership increased by 386,000 new members in the third quarter of 2023. CNC's Marketplace business currently generates more revenues than CNC’s Medicare Advantage business and is expected to rise further in the future. CNC expects membership in the Marketplace business to increase between 200,000 and 300,000 due to the redetermination process, which will be majorly completed by May 2024.
Ambetter’s quality in-provider network, brand value and consistent efforts to enhance its offerings, should act as a tailwind for CNC in both short and long terms. CNC expects its marketplace business revenues to grow by a minimum of $3 billion in 2024. It also expects to improve its marketplace margin to 5-7.5% in 2024.
Broward Health will be offering its services for Ambetter’s products like Ambetter Core, Ambetter Value and Ambetter Select. Floridians can access Broward Health’s services by purchasing health insurance coverage for 2024 in the open enrollment period, running through Jan 15, 2024.
This move bodes well for Centene, as its members will be able to access wellness and preventive services, newborn and maternity care, and emergency, non-emergency and pediatric services. Better health services will eventually result in better health outcomes, enhancing the core value proposition of Centene.
Price Performance
Shares of Centene have gained 11.8% in the past three months compared with the
industry's growth of 10.3%.
Centene currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
