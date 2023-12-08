Dell Technologies (DELL) Aids Customers With New Upgrades

Dell Technologies' ( DELL Quick Quote DELL - Free Report) is offering upgraded PowerScale systems that comprise improved storage solutions for higher AI and Generative AI outcomes. The systems are well-equipped to help users access data quickly. Dell PowerScale has an advanced smart scale-out capability to boost single-computer node performance. These utilize GPUs in a much better way, resulting in quicker storage throughput for AI training, checkpointing, and inferencing. Enterprises can create, train, refine and infer AI models more quickly with PowerScale OneFS software upgrades. Dell recently partnered with NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) to upgrade NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, which includes the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, with new enterprise data storage improvements and validations. With Dell's improved storage, users will be able to accelerate their AI and Generative AI activities. Dell’s Rides on Strong Portfolio
Dell’s shares are up 70.5% year to date against the Zacks
Computer and Technology Sector’s rise of 43.6%. It is benefiting from an expanding clientele and strong partner base.
The company’s strong portfolio is helping it win market share in the AI domain.
Dell's latest service, the Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA for Model Customization, provides pre-trained models that extract insights from data, saving businesses from having to construct models from the beginning.
Model tweaking and inferencing are now supported in Dell Validated Designs for Generative AI. The system is backed by the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 AI server or the Dell PowerEdge XE8640, with NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, comprising frameworks, pre-trained models and development tools that include the NVIDIA NeMo framework and Dell software. Dell’s expanding relationship with Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) is noteworthy. Dell recently launched Microsoft 365 Copilot to help users implement scalable next-generation AI capabilities. Dell APEX File Storage recently added Microsoft Azure to its portfolio. Dell also inked an agreement with Imbue to build a new performance computing cluster to train AI agents from various domains with foundation models. A tough macroeconomic environment is expected to hurt Dell’s prospects in the near term.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, Dell expects revenues between $21.5 billion and $22.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dell’s revenues is pegged at $22.13 billion, indicating a decline of 11.61% year over year.
The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, down 3.3% over the past 30 days and suggesting a decline of 3.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $88.24 billion, indicating a fall of 13.75% from fiscal 2023 levels. For the fiscal 2024, Dell’s earnings are expected to be in the band of $6.53-$6.73 per share. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.60 per share, up 4.3% over the past 30 days and indicating a decline of 13.27% year over year. Zacks Rank & A Stock to Consider
Dell currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Badger Meter ( BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) is a top-ranked stock in the broader sector. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks her e. Badger Meter’s shares have gained 36.1% in the year-to-date period. Badger Meter’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 35.8%.
Image: Shutterstock
Dell Technologies (DELL) Aids Customers With New Upgrades
Dell Technologies' (DELL - Free Report) is offering upgraded PowerScale systems that comprise improved storage solutions for higher AI and Generative AI outcomes. The systems are well-equipped to help users access data quickly.
Dell PowerScale has an advanced smart scale-out capability to boost single-computer node performance. These utilize GPUs in a much better way, resulting in quicker storage throughput for AI training, checkpointing, and inferencing. Enterprises can create, train, refine and infer AI models more quickly with PowerScale OneFS software upgrades.
Dell recently partnered with NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) to upgrade NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, which includes the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, with new enterprise data storage improvements and validations. With Dell's improved storage, users will be able to accelerate their AI and Generative AI activities.
Dell’s Rides on Strong Portfolio
Dell’s shares are up 70.5% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector’s rise of 43.6%. It is benefiting from an expanding clientele and strong partner base.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
The company’s strong portfolio is helping it win market share in the AI domain.
Dell's latest service, the Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA for Model Customization, provides pre-trained models that extract insights from data, saving businesses from having to construct models from the beginning.
Model tweaking and inferencing are now supported in Dell Validated Designs for Generative AI. The system is backed by the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 AI server or the Dell PowerEdge XE8640, with NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, comprising frameworks, pre-trained models and development tools that include the NVIDIA NeMo framework and Dell software.
Dell’s expanding relationship with Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) is noteworthy.
Dell recently launched Microsoft 365 Copilot to help users implement scalable next-generation AI capabilities. Dell APEX File Storage recently added Microsoft Azure to its portfolio.
Dell also inked an agreement with Imbue to build a new performance computing cluster to train AI agents from various domains with foundation models.
A tough macroeconomic environment is expected to hurt Dell’s prospects in the near term.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, Dell expects revenues between $21.5 billion and $22.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dell’s revenues is pegged at $22.13 billion, indicating a decline of 11.61% year over year.
The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, down 3.3% over the past 30 days and suggesting a decline of 3.3% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimates for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $88.24 billion, indicating a fall of 13.75% from fiscal 2023 levels.
For the fiscal 2024, Dell’s earnings are expected to be in the band of $6.53-$6.73 per share. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.60 per share, up 4.3% over the past 30 days and indicating a decline of 13.27% year over year.
Zacks Rank & A Stock to Consider
Dell currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) is a top-ranked stock in the broader sector. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Badger Meter’s shares have gained 36.1% in the year-to-date period. Badger Meter’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 35.8%.