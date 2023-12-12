Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Dollar General Corporation (DG - Free Report) is a discount retailer of merchandise products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI - Free Report) is a commercial real estate and investment management services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 60 days.

