Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LNTH crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of LNTH have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 16.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that LNTH could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LNTH's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch LNTH for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today