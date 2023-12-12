Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Oracle (ORCL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended November 2023, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.94 billion, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was +1.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oracle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license: $1.18 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $756 million versus $752.47 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.
  • Revenue- Services: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cloud services and license support: $9.64 billion versus $10.72 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
  • Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem: $9.64 billion versus $9.68 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support: $4.47 billion versus $4.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support: $5.17 billion versus $4.97 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Oracle here>>>

Shares of Oracle have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Oracle Corporation (ORCL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise