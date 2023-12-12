We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) reached $262.02, with a +1.74% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.
Shares of the hospital operator witnessed a gain of 10.61% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCA Healthcare in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.02, marking an 8.19% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.55 billion, reflecting a 6.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $18.17 per share and revenue of $64.21 billion, indicating changes of +7.58% and +6.61%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.08% downward. HCA Healthcare is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.74, so one might conclude that HCA Healthcare is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that HCA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HCA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HCA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.