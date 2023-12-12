We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) ending at $64.02, denoting a -0.08% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 17.75% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 7.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Charles Schwab Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 34.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.68 billion, down 14.93% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.16 per share and a revenue of $19.05 billion, indicating changes of -18.97% and -8.22%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% increase. At present, The Charles Schwab Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.75.
Meanwhile, SCHW's PEG ratio is currently 2.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, placing it within the bottom 15% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
