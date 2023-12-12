We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why General Mills (GIS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
General Mills (GIS - Free Report) closed at $66.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.
The the stock of maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods has risen by 0.29% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Mills in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 20, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.16, reflecting a 5.45% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.37 billion, showing a 2.84% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.47 per share and a revenue of $20.6 billion, indicating changes of +3.95% and +2.5%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.27% decrease. General Mills presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, General Mills currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.65. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.07 of its industry.
We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.