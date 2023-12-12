Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Casey's (CASY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2023, Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.06 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.24, compared to $3.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.15 billion, representing a surprise of -2.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Casey's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change: 1.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
  • Number of Fuel gallons sold: 730.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 731.72 million.
  • Number of Stores (EOP): 2,592 versus 2,562 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change: 6.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.
  • Number of stores - Newly constructed: 13 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.
  • Number of Stores (BOP): 2,521 versus 2,500 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Fuel: $2.65 billion compared to the $2.67 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other: $71.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
  • Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $382.48 million compared to the $378.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise: $964.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $985.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
  • Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise: $327.60 million compared to the $330.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $225.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $220.75 million.
Shares of Casey's have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

