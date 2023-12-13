We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPG Unveils MoonWalk Automated Paint Mixing System in Mexico
PPG Industries Inc. (PPG - Free Report) has launched its groundbreaking PPG MoonWalk automated paint mixing system in Mexico. The system has major advantages for automotive refinishing, including improved quality and efficiency, reduced time and labor costs, and lower material waste.
The PPG MoonWalk automated technology helps body shops enhance efficiency while addressing labor difficulties and ensuring unrivaled precision in each mix.
This unrivaled precision in each mix increases the quality and consistency of the refinish, as well as the technicians' work experience. The PPG MoonWalk system also helps to reduce waste, resulting in a more sustainable work environment, and it fits into any paint room, keeping the space clean and free of spills.
The elimination of human error in the paint mixing process ensures precision in every mix while also contributing to a more efficient procedure that increases shop productivity. This reduces labor time and expenses dramatically, resulting in higher sales for the company.
Furthermore, the PPG MoonWalk system provides a complete solution package with the PPG TOUCHMIX Express touchscreen and PPG PAINTMANAGER XI color management software, which allows barcode verification, automatic dispensing of the correct amount of product, and label printing, making it a complete tool for paint shops.
Shares of PPG have gained 8.8% over the past year compared with a 8.3% rise of its industry.
PPG expects total organic sales to be up or down a low single-digit percent in the fourth quarter. The company's projected adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter is in the range of $1.44-$1.50. For the full year, the company raised its adjusted EPS projection to the band of $7.58-$7.64.
PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
