Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PPG Unveils MoonWalk Automated Paint Mixing System in Mexico

Read MoreHide Full Article

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG - Free Report) has launched its groundbreaking PPG MoonWalk automated paint mixing system in Mexico. The system has major advantages for automotive refinishing, including improved quality and efficiency, reduced time and labor costs, and lower material waste.

The PPG MoonWalk automated technology helps body shops enhance efficiency while addressing labor difficulties and ensuring unrivaled precision in each mix.

This unrivaled precision in each mix increases the quality and consistency of the refinish, as well as the technicians' work experience. The PPG MoonWalk system also helps to reduce waste, resulting in a more sustainable work environment, and it fits into any paint room, keeping the space clean and free of spills.

The elimination of human error in the paint mixing process ensures precision in every mix while also contributing to a more efficient procedure that increases shop productivity. This reduces labor time and expenses dramatically, resulting in higher sales for the company.

Furthermore, the PPG MoonWalk system provides a complete solution package with the PPG TOUCHMIX Express touchscreen and PPG PAINTMANAGER XI color management software, which allows barcode verification, automatic dispensing of the correct amount of product, and label printing, making it a complete tool for paint shops.

Shares of PPG have gained 8.8% over the past year compared with a 8.3% rise of its industry.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG expects total organic sales to be up or down a low single-digit percent in the fourth quarter. The company's projected adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter is in the range of $1.44-$1.50. For the full year, the company raised its adjusted EPS projection to the band of $7.58-$7.64.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. (DNN - Free Report) , Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) and The Andersons Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) .

Denison Mines has a projected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).  DNN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 225%, on average. The stock is up around 56.4% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Axalta has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.4% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.  AXTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.7%, on average. The stock is up around 27.9% in a year.   

Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained roughly 49.8% in the past year. ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average.

 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) - free report >>

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) - free report >>

Denison Mine Corp (DNN) - free report >>

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials