New Strong Sell Stocks for December 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient (ADNT - Free Report) is one of the world’s largest automotive seating suppliers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG - Free Report) is a leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services, globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Anglo American (NGLOY - Free Report) is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.0% downward over the last 60 days.

