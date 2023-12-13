Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 12, 2023

  • Macy's Inc.’s ((M - Free Report) ) shares soared 19.4% following news that the company received a buyout offer for $5.8 billion from two investment firms.
  • Shares of The Cigna Group ((CI - Free Report) ) jumped 16.7% after the company decided to terminate its attempt to acquire competitor Humana Inc. ((HUM - Free Report) ) owing to price disagreement.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s ((OXY - Free Report) ) shares rose 1% after the company decided to acquire privately held oil and natural gas producer CrownRock for $12 billion.
  • Shares of Hasbro Inc. ((HAS - Free Report) ) were up 0.4% after the company retrenched 1,100 or 20% of its workforce due to weak toy sales in holiday season.

