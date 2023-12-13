Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Johnson Controls (JCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.91 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.09 billion, representing a surprise of -2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Johnson Controls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Solutions North America: $2.78 billion versus $2.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA: $1.05 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific: $697 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $782.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
  • Net Sales- Global Products: $2.39 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products: $502 million compared to the $570.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson Controls here>>>

Shares of Johnson Controls have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise