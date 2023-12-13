Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wisdom Tree (WT) November AUM Rises Sequentially on Net Inflows

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported the total assets under management (AUM) of $98.15 billion as of Nov 30, 2023, which reflected a 4.5% increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily due to the $4.29-billion impact of a favorable market move.

WT, during November, recorded inflows from the U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, cryptocurrency, alternatives, and leveraged and inverse strategies of $85 million, $38 million, $148 million, $10 million, $13 million, and $45 million, respectively.

These inflows were partially offset by outflows from commodity and currency, and fixed income of $124 million and $259 million, respectively.

With this, the year-to-date net inflows of the company have jumped 14.9% to $11.16 billion, reflecting organic growth. Further, WisdomTree has generated year-to-date net inflows in six of its eight major product categories.

The company’s strong organic growth profile, along with a solid AUM balance, is likely to aid its top line in the near term. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.

Over the past six months, shares of WisdomTree have declined 9.7% against a rise of 1.7% recorded by the industry.

 

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

 

Currently, WisdomTree carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential rise of 6.2% in its preliminary AUM balance for November 2023 on the back of favorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $165.5 billion, which reflected a rise from the Oct 31, 2023, level of $155.8 million.

VRTS offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported an AUM of $159.6 billion for November 2023. This reflected a 7.2% rise from $148.89 billion as of Oct 31, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of November, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM rose 7.7% from the October level to $29.05 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $14.59 billion grew 6.9%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 8.1% to $12.19 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 11.5% to $16.14 billion.


