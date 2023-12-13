We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wisdom Tree (WT) November AUM Rises Sequentially on Net Inflows
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported the total assets under management (AUM) of $98.15 billion as of Nov 30, 2023, which reflected a 4.5% increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily due to the $4.29-billion impact of a favorable market move.
WT, during November, recorded inflows from the U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, cryptocurrency, alternatives, and leveraged and inverse strategies of $85 million, $38 million, $148 million, $10 million, $13 million, and $45 million, respectively.
These inflows were partially offset by outflows from commodity and currency, and fixed income of $124 million and $259 million, respectively.
With this, the year-to-date net inflows of the company have jumped 14.9% to $11.16 billion, reflecting organic growth. Further, WisdomTree has generated year-to-date net inflows in six of its eight major product categories.
The company’s strong organic growth profile, along with a solid AUM balance, is likely to aid its top line in the near term. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.
Over the past six months, shares of WisdomTree have declined 9.7% against a rise of 1.7% recorded by the industry.
Currently, WisdomTree carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential rise of 6.2% in its preliminary AUM balance for November 2023 on the back of favorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $165.5 billion, which reflected a rise from the Oct 31, 2023, level of $155.8 million.
VRTS offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported an AUM of $159.6 billion for November 2023. This reflected a 7.2% rise from $148.89 billion as of Oct 31, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of November, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM rose 7.7% from the October level to $29.05 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $14.59 billion grew 6.9%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 8.1% to $12.19 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 11.5% to $16.14 billion.