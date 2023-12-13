Back to top

Victory Capital (VCTR) November AUM Increases 7.2% to $159.6B

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.6 billion for November 2023. This reflected a 7.2% rise from $148.89 billion reported as of Oct 31, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of November, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM rose 7.7% from the October level to $29.05 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $14.59 billion grew 6.9%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 8.1% to $12.19 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 11.5% to $16.14 billion.

Also, Victory Capital recorded $57 billion in Solutions, up 7.8% from October 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $23.99 billion, which increased 3.2% from the prior month. The Alternative Investment asset balance inched up 5.4% on a sequential basis to $3.37 billion. Money Market/Short-Term assets rose 1.6% from October 2023 to $3.27 billion.

The sound positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the coming days.

Shares of VCTR have gained 1.2% over the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 10.6%.

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported a total AUM of $98.15 billion as of Nov 30, 2023, which reflected a 4.5% increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily due to the impacts of a favorable market move that totaled $4.29 billion.

During November, WT recorded inflows from the U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, cryptocurrency, alternatives and leveraged and inverse strategies of $85 million, $38 million, $148 million, $10 million, $13 million and $45 million, respectively.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential rise of 6.2% in its preliminary AUM balance for November 2023 on the back of favorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $165.5 billion, which reflected a rise from the Oct 31, 2023 level of $155.8 million.

VRTS offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.


