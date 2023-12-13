We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Victory Capital (VCTR) November AUM Increases 7.2% to $159.6B
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.6 billion for November 2023. This reflected a 7.2% rise from $148.89 billion reported as of Oct 31, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of November, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM rose 7.7% from the October level to $29.05 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $14.59 billion grew 6.9%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 8.1% to $12.19 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 11.5% to $16.14 billion.
Also, Victory Capital recorded $57 billion in Solutions, up 7.8% from October 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $23.99 billion, which increased 3.2% from the prior month. The Alternative Investment asset balance inched up 5.4% on a sequential basis to $3.37 billion. Money Market/Short-Term assets rose 1.6% from October 2023 to $3.27 billion.
The sound positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the coming days.
Shares of VCTR have gained 1.2% over the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 10.6%.
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Competitive Landscape
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported a total AUM of $98.15 billion as of Nov 30, 2023, which reflected a 4.5% increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily due to the impacts of a favorable market move that totaled $4.29 billion.
During November, WT recorded inflows from the U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, cryptocurrency, alternatives and leveraged and inverse strategies of $85 million, $38 million, $148 million, $10 million, $13 million and $45 million, respectively.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential rise of 6.2% in its preliminary AUM balance for November 2023 on the back of favorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $165.5 billion, which reflected a rise from the Oct 31, 2023 level of $155.8 million.
VRTS offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.