Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $98.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.7%.
The oil and natural gas company's stock has dropped by 4.98% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.85%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.12, reflecting a 37.65% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $92.85 billion, indicating a 2.71% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.21 per share and revenue of $350.72 billion, which would represent changes of -34.5% and -15.22%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.22% lower. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.81. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.65.
One should further note that XOM currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.