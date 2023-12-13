We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Snap (SNAP) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
Snap (SNAP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $15.85, indicating a +0.63% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 39.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.85%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Snap in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 64.29% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.36 billion, up 4.34% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $4.6 billion, signifying shifts of -70.59% and -0.01%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher. Snap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Snap is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 293.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.51, which means Snap is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that SNAP has a PEG ratio of 21.23 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.73 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.