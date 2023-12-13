Back to top

Top Stock Picks for Week of December 11, 2023

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions.Vertiv operates in the background of the modern tech-driven economy, providing critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions across data centers, communication networks, and beyond. Vertiv’s surging earnings outlook for FY23, FY24, and FY25 EPS helps it earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Zacks estimates call for VRT’s revenue to climb 21% this year and 9% higher in 2024. On the bottom line, its adjusted earnings are projected to soar by 228% and 27%, respectively.  VRT found support at its 21-day moving average recently and it still trades 9% under its average Zacks price target. Vertiv Holdings Co. has also earned a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors along with a Zacks Rank #1. This combination positions Vertiv Holdings Co. well for outperformance, so growth investors may also want to consider it. 

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE - Free Report) provides food packaging solutions.A dash of recent price momentum reflects growing interest of investors in a stock. With a four-week price change of 44.2%, the stock of this company is certainly well-positioned in this regard. While any stock can see a spike in price for a short period, it takes a real momentum player to deliver positive returns for a longer time frame. PTVE meets this criterion too, as the stock gained 37.6% over the past 12 weeks. Moreover, the momentum for PTVE is fast paced, as the stock currently has a beta of 1.3. This indicates that the stock moves 30% higher than the market in either direction. Most importantly, despite possessing fast-paced momentum features, PTVE is trading at a reasonable valuation. In terms of Price-to-Sales ratio, which is considered as one of the best valuation metrics, the stock looks quite cheap now.


