New Strong Sell Stocks for December 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) is an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 60 days.

Guess?, Inc. (GES - Free Report) is an apparel and accessories company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) is a recreation vehicles and marine products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

