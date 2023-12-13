We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ford (F) Trims F-150 Lightning Production Target for 2024
Per reports, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) has reduced its planned production target of F-150 Lightning to half for 2024. In light of slowing demand, the automaker took a step back after significantly increasing its plant capacity for electric vehicles (“EVs”) this year.
Per a memo to a dealer, first reported by Automotive News, Ford plans to bring down its average weekly production volume at Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, MI, to 1,600 trucks, down from the current production volume of 3,200 per week.
During the third quarter’s earnings call, Ford’s executives shared plans to cancel or delay nearly $12 billion in EV investments due to softening demand for premium vehicles. Year-to-date, the company has lost almost $3.1 billion on EV spending and anticipates losing a total of $4 billion this year.
After receiving 200 thousand reservations for the F-150 Lightning in January 2022, Ford announced it would double its production capacity to 150 thousand units per year by mid-2023. To achieve its production target, the automaker idled its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in early 2023.
However, the demand for EVs has been slower than anticipated due to higher prices and interest rates. Year-to-date, Ford has sold a total of 20,365 trucks, up from 13,258 sold in the corresponding period of 2022. The growth in demand lags far behind the expectations of automakers, which compelled them to reduce investments in EVs.
