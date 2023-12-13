We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Penske (PAG) to Buy Rybrook Group in the United Kingdom
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) has signed an agreement to acquire Rybrook Group Limited, which consists of 15 premium dealerships in the United Kingdom. These dealerships comprise four BMW dealerships, four MINI dealerships, four Volvo dealerships, two Land Rover dealerships and one Porsche dealership. Among the four BMW dealerships, three locations retail BMW Motorrad motorcycles.
The buyout represents estimated annualized revenues of $1 billion and is expected to be completed by January 2024. The company plans to fund this acquisition using its existing liquidity.
Penske has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with the Warner Truck Centers buyout. This aided the company in diversifying its business, expanding its customer base and capitalizing on the Retail Commercial Trucks segment.
Last year, PAG completed several acquisitions and opened new dealerships worth more than $1.3 billion in annualized revenues.
In the second quarter of 2023, Penske acquired Transolutions Truck Centres located in the Manitoba market. The buyout is expected to generate nearly $180 million in annualized revenues. Moreover, in the third quarter of 2023, it acquired a dealership of BMW and Porsche each in North Carolina, which are expected to generate nearly $140 million in annualized revenues.
In the last reported quarter, Penske reported revenues of $7.4 billion, representing an 8% increase year over year. However, PAG’s capital expenditure increased to $86.6 million compared with $57.6 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. While the company’s heavy investments in growth and expansion are likely to buoy its prospects, they may strain its near-term financials and cash flows.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
PAG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Volvo (VLVLY - Free Report) , Renault SA (RNLSY - Free Report) and BYD Company Limited (BYDDY - Free Report) , each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 65.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 32 cents and 11 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.5% and 128.1%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 15 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 160.2%. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 59 cents and 55 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.