Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to EQT Stock Right Now
EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) has gained 8.2% year to date against a 4.6% decline of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.
What's Favoring the Stock?
EQT, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is a premium natural gas producer in North America. In the prolific Appalachian Basin, the upstream player has a strong foothold in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays. With significant core drilling locations across the prospective plays, the company’s production outlook appears solid. Thus, EQT is well-positioned to capitalize on clean energy demand, as natural gas is a relatively cleaner-burning fossil fuel.
The company is at the forefront among the composite stocks when it comes to establishing emissions reduction goals. EQT’s ambitious goal is to achieve net zero scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 or sooner.
Risks
EQT's engagement in exploration and production activities leaves it vulnerable to significant fluctuations in oil and gas prices, resulting in a highly unpredictable business environment for this upstream energy company.
Stocks to Consider
Better-ranked players in the energy space include The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB - Free Report) , Weatherford International plc (WFRD - Free Report) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS - Free Report) . While The Williams Companies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Weatherford International and Transportadora de Gas carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Williams Companies is well-poised to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy since it is engaged in transporting, storing, gathering and processing natural gas and natural gas liquids.
Weatherfordis a key energy player and is engaged in offering exclusive drilling technologies that will maximize clients’ reservoir exposure. Weatherford is also involved in well construction and completion activities in an efficient manner.
Transportadora’s midstream asset portfolio has the most extensive natural gas pipeline network in Latin America. It generates stable fee-based revenues since its pipeline assets transport more than 60% of the gas consumed in Argentina. Also, TGS has lower debt exposure than the composite stocks belonging to the industry.